Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 36,542 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,542 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Avangrid by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:AGR opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

