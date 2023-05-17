Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 3,568 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $93.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

