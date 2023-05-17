Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,180,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $235.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

