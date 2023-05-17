Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

