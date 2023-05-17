Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

