Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,041,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.