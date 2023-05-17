Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of WDC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

