Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,968 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.27.

Waters Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $266.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $262.74 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

