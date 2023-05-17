Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

