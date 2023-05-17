Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,196 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Company Profile

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

