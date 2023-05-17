Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $412.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

