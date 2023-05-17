Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,550,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,342,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,235. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

