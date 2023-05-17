Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS PJUN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 25,802 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

