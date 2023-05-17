Phillips 66 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

