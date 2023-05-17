Philcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116,025.45 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $116,025.45 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

