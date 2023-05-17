Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.20. 89,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.83. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$17.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7160121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

