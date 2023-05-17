Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,571.6% in the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 666,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 662,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

