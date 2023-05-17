Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 44,608 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,608 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

PAVE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 523,366 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

