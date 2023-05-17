Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 86,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.