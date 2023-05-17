Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $478.36. 418,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.69 and its 200 day moving average is $502.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $445.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

