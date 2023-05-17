Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 1,895,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

