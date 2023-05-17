Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 2.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period.

SPGP stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. 67,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,988. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

