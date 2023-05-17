Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.46. The company had a trading volume of 636,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

