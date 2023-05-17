Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 918,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,242. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

