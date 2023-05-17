Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,031 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

