Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of PAG opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,002,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

