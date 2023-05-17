PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

PMT opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Further Reading

