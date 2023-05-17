Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,182,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.66% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $29,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,079,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

