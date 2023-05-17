Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 324,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 382,772 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $12.71.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Down 6.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.