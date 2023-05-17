Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Paysafe Price Performance

PSFE stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paysafe by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paysafe by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paysafe Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

