Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Paycor HCM worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $30,306.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYCR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 119,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,424. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

