Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $16.33 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008497 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,061,502,735 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.