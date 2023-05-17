Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 3.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 272,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,435,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

