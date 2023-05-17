Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Articles

