Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $100.50 on Monday. Park National has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

In other news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,796,000 after buying an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Park National by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Park National by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

