PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $373.17 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,464,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,342,280 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

