Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,610.53, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.