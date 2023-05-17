Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.99% and a negative net margin of 1,043.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

