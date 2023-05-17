Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.99% and a negative net margin of 1,043.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
