PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

