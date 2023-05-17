PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2321 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $0.07.
PageGroup Stock Performance
OTC MPGPY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About PageGroup
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PageGroup (MPGPY)
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
- Shake Shake Board Shakeup Shoots Shares Higher
- Disney May Pick Up Hulu, CEO Wants More Eyeballs
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.