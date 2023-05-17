P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.50. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 154,345 shares trading hands.
Specifically, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at $284,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,866,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,794. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 9.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.