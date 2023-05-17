P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.50. P3 Health Partners shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 154,345 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at $284,631.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atul Kavthekar acquired 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,866,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,794. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

About P3 Health Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

