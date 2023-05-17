P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases $270,900.00 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,102,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 783,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 206,542 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

