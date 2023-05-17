Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.88

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.88 and last traded at $108.83, with a volume of 161861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 981,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $47,560,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

