Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE OGN opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

