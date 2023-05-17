O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $937.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $877.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.