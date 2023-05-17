Orchid 24 Hour Volume Tops $684,940.65 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Orchid has a market cap of $66.39 million and approximately $684,940.65 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,105.64 or 1.00024182 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06914228 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $911,685.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.