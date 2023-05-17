Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.
Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
