Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.

Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

