Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

