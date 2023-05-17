Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

