Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,391.15% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

